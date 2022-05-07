Strike: FG, ASUU to resume talks next week

The Federal Government will resume talks with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) by next week as part of moves to end the lingering strike by the lecturers.

Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige, said this on Friday in his opening remark at a meeting with the striking National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

“As a conciliator, I manage you people in measured steps. That is why I want to take all of you holistically and I ask for your cooperation. When I finish with you today, I will continue with ASUU next week,” a statement by the acting spokesman of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Patience Onuobia, quoted Ngige as saying.

“I have done NASU and SSANU yesterday and they were happy. I want you people to be happy as we leave here.”

The minister opined that the strikes in the sector were mainly due to economic reasons and he says with dialogue, the solution would be reached.

