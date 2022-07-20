‘Strike can be resolved in 2 days, not 2 weeks’ – ASUU hits back at Buhari

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has stated that the two-week ultimatum issued by the President to resolve the concerns raised by the union is too much.

According to the lecturers, it will not take more than two days to address the issues that have plunged the nation’s public university system into a prolonged strike.

ASUU Chairman, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, stated this in Abuja during a ChannelsTV programme.

He said: “Two weeks is too long. The issue of renegotiation has been completed by both sides. Just come back to us and say ‘we have agreed’, that will not take two days. We were told they spent billions to feed children in school; is that correct, how many children have you seen being fed?

“Nigerians spend not less than N200 billion as school fees paid to Ghanaian universities every year. Government should prioritise education as number one in the country because all of us must pass through the school.”

Hours before Osodeke’s interview, President Muhammadu Buhari met with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, and relevant members of his cabinet where directed the education minister to proffer a solution to the continued industrial action by the lecturers and report back to him in two weeks.

