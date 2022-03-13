Strike: ASUU to hold emergency NEC meeting Sunday

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will today, March 13, hold an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja to take a position on the next line of action.

The emergency NEC meeting would deliberate about the outcome of its engagements with the Federal Government.

The NEC would also take a position whether to participate in the newly constituted renegotiation committee.

The union would also take a position on whether to declare a full-blown strike in the public universities.

It was gathered that chairmen and principal officers are already in Abuja for the NEC meeting.

A top member of ASUU confirmed that the NEC meeting would hold at the National Secretariat in Abuja but declined to say whether ASUU would declare an indefinite strike after their deliberation.

It will be recalled that ASUU on Monday, February 14th declared a four-week industrial action to find press home the implementation of its demands by the Federal Government.

ASUU President Prof Emmanuel Osodeke had said after the expiration of the four weeks strike, NEC would meet to take its next line of action. He disclosed that the union opted for the industrial action following the failure of the Federal Government to fully implement the union’s outstanding demands dating to 13 years, he said.

He listed the demands to include non-implementation of the Memorandum of Action signed with the union on December 23, 2020; non-signing of the 2009 renegotiated FGN/ASUU agreement submitted nine months ago; forceful payment of ASUU members’ salaries and emoluments through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and non-adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), which government have used to shortage its members, as reasons for the strike.

“NEC resolved to embark on a four-week roll-over total and comprehensive strike beginning from Monday, February 14, 2022. Contrary to the views canvassed in some quarters, our union loathes to disrupt academic activities on our campus. We love our students and respect their parents and guardians. We are also not insensitive to the genuine concerns about stable academic calendars in public universities expressed by patriotic Nigerians and lovers of Nigeria,” Osodeke said.

Osodeke blamed the strike on those who ignored the union’s patriotic yearnings for a development-oriented education in the country.

“The patience of our members has been tasked beyond tolerable limits. We, therefore, seek the understanding and support of all stakeholders to make the Nigerian government more responsive to issues of human capital development including health and education,” he added.

According to him, the union wrote over 30 letters, met with the Senate President, Speaker of House of Representatives met several traditional rulers and key stakeholders.

