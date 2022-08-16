Strike: ASUU, FG to meet Tuesday

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is scheduled to meet with Federal Government representatives on Tuesday (today) over its prolonged strike action.

President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke said the meeting was to discuss one of seven issues ASUU is protesting over,

“That is the issue of renegotiation,” Osodeke said in an interview on ChannelsTV, noting “the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement.

“It is not just about wages. It has to do with the system, funding, the structure, the autonomy and other issues; and how to fund universities.

“The government has reduced it to just salaries alone. But if they had looked at the whole agreement and implemented it, we will not be talking about funding.”

Professor Osodeke suggested that if Tuesday’s meeting goes well, the strike action may be called off.

“We are willing to sign,” he said.

