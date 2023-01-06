Search
ADANNE
‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay, Says He’s ‘More Similar to Will Than I Thought’

Lifestyle

Noah Schnapp has come out as gay.

The Stranger Things actor shared his truth on TikTok, in a short video in which he lip-synched to the following audio: “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

The 18-year-old noted his friends’ and family’s reaction to the big news, saying that they were accepting, but not at all surprised.

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was, ‘we know,’” he wrote.

He also mentioned his Stranger Things character Will Byers, and the debate surrounding his sexuality. “I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought,” he wrote in the caption.

See his post:

@noahschnapp

I guess I’m more similar to will than I thought

♬ original sound – princessazula0

