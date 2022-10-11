‘Stranger Things’ Actor Caleb McLaughlin Wants to Star in a DC Movie

Caleb McLaughlin has revealed his interest in portraying DC’s Static.

The actor who is famous for his role as Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things, shared this during a Q&A session at Heroes Comic Con Belgium 2022 in Brussels, per Insert Coin.

Asked what movie roles he’s interested in, he replied, per Screen Ran:

“What other movie would I like… I want to do a superhero film. I would love to play Static Shock honestly. “I would want to do something like a superhero, or even something… it doesn’t matter. I’m really open to being any character. I feel like I can play anybody honestly. It really—I feel like how I pick my films is really what speaks to me. Also, I’m also developing other projects myself that will be coming out. Not soon, but soon. But yeah, it really doesn’t matter actually. It’s just whatever, like, project speaks to me and my creativity.”

This comes two years after DC announced plans for a Static Shock film in August 2020 at DC FanDome, although no further details about the project were revealed.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out for McLaughlin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...