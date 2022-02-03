Stop using us for campaign, IPOB warns Okorocha, othe

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned politicians to leave it out of their campaign promises.

The group, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful specifically warned former Imo State Governor to stop using its name for political gains.

Describing Okorocha as a hypocrite and selfish political fraudster, the secessionist group also warned him not to play his evil politics near it.

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the laughable, disgraceful and unguarded statements coming from the former Imo Governor Rochas Okorocha claiming how IPOB operates and convinced youths in our region.

“Okorocha tried everything he could as governor of Imo State to stop IPOB in Imo State which he failed and now he has started dancing as a mad man by including IPOB in his infamous statement he was using to deceive the gullible minds in the state thinking he can be allowed to use IPOB for political gains.

“Okorocha was one of the most unfortunate things that have happened to Imo State. His infamous administration as Imo governor is better forgotten. Nigerians know him for whom he is: a hypocrite and selfish political fraudster. He should not play his evil politics close to IPOB.

“Okorocha collected many lands belonging to the people of Imo State by force, converted same into his personal property because he was running Imo State as a private estate.

“His atrocities in Imo State are pursuing him and his families including his son in-law Uche Nwosu because he could not advise his father in law to allow people their ancestral lands and homes. These will continue to hunt them till eternity.

“Okorocha started this ranting during his jamboree declaration he did in Abuja and mentioned IPOB to appeal to his gullible audience. Since he has decided to use IPOB as a campaign slogan, let him prepare well!

“Okorocha arrested our women in Imo State thinking he can break the spirit of IPOB followers. The present administration in Imo State collected people’s lands he took from them by force and handed back to the owners since then Okorocha hasn’t been himself. He started sponsoring unknown gunmen and cannibalism in the entire region but we will soon expose him,” IPOB alleged.

