Stop stops INEC from contracting MC Oluomo for elections

Politics

The Federal High Court in Lagos, has granted an injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from using, engaging or further dealing with the Chairman of the Lagos Parks and Garages, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo or any of his representatives in the distribution of election materials and adhoc staff for the forthcoming polls in the state.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke granted the injunction following an application filed by the Labour Party and its governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; and Boot Party’s flag bearer in the state, Wale Oluwo.

INEC was absent at the proceedings even though lawyer to the Labour Party told the court that the commission was served with the court papers.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos, Olusegun Agbaje had earlier in February, said the electoral body will work with the Lagos State Parks Management Committee headed by MC Oluomo for the distribution of election materials and personnel across the state.

However, the camp of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar subsequently warned INEC against the use of the parks committee for the sanctity of the poll.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had set up the parks committee after suspending the operations of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos.

