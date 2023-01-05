Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

‘Stop disgracing yourselves’ – Kwankwaso fumes at Obasanjo, Clark’s endorsement of Obi

Politics

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso says it is wrong for any person who is considered a statesman to go about endorsing candidates ahead of the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria.

“I want to advise our leaders: they should stop disgracing themselves. We have so much respect for them. If you say you don’t like me, no problem,” the former Kano State governor said on Wednesday in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Kwankwaso was hosted by Governor Godwin Obaseki at the Government House ahead of his presidential campaign flag off in the state.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi in the last three days have been endorsed by elder statesmen like former President Olusegun Obasanjo and leader of the leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, sparking reactions from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, the NNPP presidential candidate insisted that these endorsements were based on religious and ethnic sentiments and have no effect on the electorate, who, according to him, are a lot wiser now.

Kwankwaso said, “Some of the people supporting and endorsing Mr A or Mr B, I think it is a big mistake. These are leaders I respect. There is a time in your life when you become real statesman, not a politician.

“I can tell you also that any candidate or party that comes out with the face of ethnicity or the issue of religion, that party, that candidate, I can assure you, has failed that election before it starts.”

Latest

News

Ex-Minister de-robed for insulting Bauchi Governor

0
The Bauchi Emirate Council has approved the immediate removal...
News

DSS arrests ISWAP leader behind Kogi bomb blast, Kuje Prison attack

0
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested an...
Politics

2023: INEC receives last consignment of BVAS

0
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National...
News

INEC boss Yakubu survives as court quashes DSS, CCB allegations against him

0
Justice Maryam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Ex-Minister de-robed for insulting Bauchi Governor

0
The Bauchi Emirate Council has approved the immediate removal...
News

DSS arrests ISWAP leader behind Kogi bomb blast, Kuje Prison attack

0
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested an...
Politics

2023: INEC receives last consignment of BVAS

0
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National...
News

INEC boss Yakubu survives as court quashes DSS, CCB allegations against him

0
Justice Maryam Hassan of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...
Technology

Amazon to shed over 18,000 jobs

0
Amazon aims to shed more than 18,000 roles as...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Ex-Minister de-robed for insulting Bauchi Governor

Emmanuel Offor -
The Bauchi Emirate Council has approved the immediate removal of the former Minister of Special Duties, Muhammadu Bello Kirfi as its member for disloyalty...
Read more

DSS arrests ISWAP leader behind Kogi bomb blast, Kuje Prison attack

Emmanuel Offor -
The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested an Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) member over the blast near the Palace of Ohinoyi...
Read more

2023: INEC receives last consignment of BVAS

Emmanuel Offor -
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has received the last consignment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: