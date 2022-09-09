Stonebwoy Stays in His Prepaved Lane, Tells Story of Hope and Progress in ‘Gidigba’

After the release of his recent single, “ARIBA” featuring South African Amapiano artist – Focalistic, and Therapy, BET Award-winning Reggae, Dancehall and Afro-Pop artist Stonebwoy shares his addictive new tune, “GIDIGBA ( FIRM & STRONG)” – out on September 9, 2022, offering and encouraging masses to ‘STAND FIRM’.

Produced by the dexterous Nigerian and Grammy-nominated producer, Phantom. GIDIGBA is a testimony of Phantom’s finesse in the art of production, where Stonebwoy’s storytelling is auditory gold! The proficient Ghanaian artist, known for his vital mastery of the genre Reggae, Afro dancehall and Afropop opens up an insanely different part of him musically in this intense mind-transforming single that emphasizes standing strong through any circumstances. GIDIGBA is an encouragement to all that you can still stand strong, even in the thick or thin web of life.

With four albums already under his belt, countless hit tracks and movie roles, not to mention his philanthropic work as part of the ‘Livingston Foundation’ of youth education, Stonebwoy is no stranger to hard work. He has been the recipient of multiple acclaimed awards such as Best International Act: Africa at the BET Awards, Artist of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards and two Billboard plaques, and has long been described as the king of reggae and dancehall for Africa.

He has duetted with international artists such as Keri Wilson, Sean Paul, Trey Songz, Burna Boy, Alpha Blondie and many more – and has rocked stages from the UK to the USA, Sweden, Australia, Italy, Puerto Rico and Amsterdam, making his electrifying touring and deep connection to his fans an integral part of his career.

Listen to Stonebwoy’s ‘Gidigba’ here. GIDIGBA is available for streaming on all digital platforms.

