Stonebwoy Speaks After Nigerians Dragged Him Over Controversial Twitter: “I Have Been Greatly Misinterpreted”

Stonebwoy says he never meant to shade Nigerians in his note which drew major reactions from folks on social media.

In case you missed it: Shatta Wale went to Twitter to rant about Nigerians and the Nigerian music industry, a drama that started after he mouthed off Nigerians at his show in Ghana. At first, he accused Nigerian DJ of not promoting Ghanaian music. Then he called out Nigerian artistes for not promoting their counterparts in Ghana. And finally, he spent time dragging the whole of Nigeria, telling folks that he and his people are better.

Nigerians read him for filth over that post, and yesterday his counterpart Stonebwoy joined the wagon, suggesting that Nigerians do not promote Ghanaian music. And folks have accused him of feeling so entitled, with some adding that his post is stirring hatred against Nigerians.

Now, he says he wasn’t deeply misinterpreted.

“I have been greatly misinterpreted On the thoughts I shared and its sad. Nigeria DO NOT owe any African country NO obligation.I Trust Ghana and Nigeria are the CLOSEST friends in Africa. Nothing can come between Us. May our differences continue to bond us tighter,” he said in a new post, sharing his warm video with Davido and Wizkid.

I have been greatly misinterpreted On the thoughts I shared and its sad. Nigeria DO NOT owe any African country NO obligation.I Trust Ghana and Nigeria are the CLOSEST friends in Africa.

Nothing can come between Us.

May our differences continue to bond us tighter 🙏 🇬🇭🇳🇬❤️ pic.twitter.com/p0Kb8yrklJ — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) December 31, 2021

Pure Love ❤️

Ghana & Nigeria 🇬🇭🇳🇬🌎#Activate has Been a Big One For Me! Big Ups To @davido watch out for more collabs.. pic.twitter.com/P4fwSbj8QX — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) December 31, 2021

