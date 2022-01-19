Steve Harvey Shares His Thoughts About Daughter Lori Harvey’s Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey recently sat down with Ellen Degeneres for a chat, during which he opened up about his stepdaughter Lori Harvey’s relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan.
Ellen began with sharing an image of Lori cozying up to her boyfriend, joking, “Look at that, that’s happening in front of you?”
To which Harvey said: “I’ve never seen that picture before. I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right there. I’m not really feeling that picture.”
Then, he went on to praise Michael B. Jordan, saying that the actor spent Christmas with the Harvey family. Ellen asked Jordan was a good gift giver.