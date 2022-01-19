Steve Harvey Shares His Thoughts About Daughter Lori Harvey’s Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey recently sat down with Ellen Degeneres for a chat, during which he opened up about his stepdaughter Lori Harvey’s relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan.

Ellen began with sharing an image of Lori cozying up to her boyfriend, joking, “Look at that, that’s happening in front of you?”

To which Harvey said: “I’ve never seen that picture before. I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right there. I’m not really feeling that picture.”

Then, he went on to praise Michael B. Jordan, saying that the actor spent Christmas with the Harvey family. Ellen asked Jordan was a good gift giver.

“That boy comes through,” Steve responded. “He’s trying to impress the family with these gifts. I’m her father, so he brought me this big, 100 cigar box of the most hard to get cigars. 100 of them in this big box! And he gave that to me! He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? The only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother in law.” Harvey added, “At the same time, I got my eye on him. I can’t whoop him, but if he ever turn around, I’m gonna knock his ass out!”

