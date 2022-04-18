Sterling Bank stirs outrage for comparing Jesus to Agege bread

Sterling Bank, led by Abubakar Suleiman, has come under intense criticism for comparing Jesus to ‘Agege bread’ in its Easter message.

“Like Agege Bread He Rose. Happy Easter,” the bank wrote with an illustration in an advertorial on Sunday.

‘Agege bread’ is one of the most popular Nigerian homemade breads, known for its puffy, soft, stretchy and chewy texture. The bread is called Agege bread because it originated from a suburb in Lagos called Agege.

According to Christian doctrine, Easter marks the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and his ascension into heaven.

In essence, the bank was trying to depict that Jesus Christ rose like ‘Agege bread’ that are puffy.

The insensitive advertorial/message, however, sparked criticisms on social media, with some Nigerians labeling the bank as being ‘shameless, insensitive, distasteful’, and describing the action as mockery and blasphemous. Others asked the Nigerian government to punish the lender while some asked Christians to close their accounts and boycott the bank.

Some also called on the Christian associations to take up the matter with the bank.

“Christian Association of Nigeria, PFN, and other Christians should take this up. Coming from a bank that practices Islamic banking is totally unacceptable,” a Twitter user said.

A user also alleged that the bank’s action may be because its managing director is a Muslim.

“Is it because your MD, Abubakar Suleiman is a Muslim and you think you can humiliate Christians? Shameless and useless bank. All Christians must boycott this bank,” a user tweeted.

Following outcries and anger over the ‘offensive’ message, Sterling Bank, rather than show remorse, further displayed arrogance in a follow-up tweet which seems to be an apology.

The bank said: “Let the one who has never sinned throw the first stone.” “Blessed is the one whose transgressions are forgiven, whose sins are covered. We humbly celebrate His resurrection, the defeat of death and the hope of salvation.”

The tweet, however, further triggered anger with some users describing it as “a sickening apology”

See some the reactions below:

@olajacs, “Dear Sterling Bank, it is not funny comparing the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, the basis for our faith as Christians to Agege bread. That’s so insensitive”.

@AbubeGary “What a humiliating way to insult our Lord Jesus Christ. An institution like Sterling Bank? Pity”

Gold Anuli – “This is the most offensive post and senseless. I got this as an Easter greeting from this bank. Sterling bank you are going down except you respect what should be respected and fear what should be feared”

Joshua Falade – “Like Agege Bread, He Rose: What a Disparaging Comparison of Christ’s Resurrection By Sterling Bank! The peak of aberration, dumbness, and disparage is Sterling Bank’s cheers about Christ’s resurrection this morning- LIKE AGEGE BREAD, HE ROSE! I am disturbed at the depth of ineptitude, shoddiness, and insensitivity of a brand that counts on the patronage of the public, among whom are Christians to keep afloat to make such a grave and dangerous comparison. While it is needless to fight on behalf of our own God as Christians and His Son who died for the ransom of the entirety of human race (God can defend Himself), Sterling Bank and motleys of individuals who have reduced Christ’s resurrection to a rise of a dough of bread often raised with yeast and bromide (a substance that is dangerous for consumption) need be reminded that they erred grossly in their comparison. Christ’s resurrection differs greatly from the rising of Agege bread. Other corporate brands may need to learn to avoid stoking an ember of crisis in a country already polarized by religion to avoid making light of some religious tenets that the adherents hold in high esteem. Of course, if these wishes were made innocently to some other religions, by now, Sterling Bank and whosoever make that mistake would be counting their losses. This would be too grave and must be avoided!”

– Tanko Lami – “Sterling Bank Easter copy said “Like Agege, He rose”

“Whether copy, creative or technical writing, this is an ugly sense of humour laced badly with disrespect to their customer’s faith. This is a Bank! A Bank! An industry that is supposed to welcome everyone. Everyone including an imbecile is your customer as long as he can afford to open an account… But you choose to personify Christ to Agege bread. “Nawaoh if you see the humour, please let me know.”

Paschal Ezenwaegbu – @paschalEzenwae1 – Sterling bank .. this is not fair. How can you refer to our Lord as agege bread. You guys are better than this.

@mokiiimokky – “Sterling Bank ffs!!”

Rokamo – @RokamoBet – “Just imagine the fuckery! There are over a Billion Christians globally. Jesus Christ is the face of Christianity. Our Lord and Savior. Sterling Bank has compared our savior with a loaf of Agege bread. Wtf!”

Omo Olorun @Yemi_dudu – “Can someone please help me get this to the management of Sterling Bank Plc? First it was He arose like Agege Bread, now look at the utter disdain to customers and Christians for complaining.”

@Truthfully83 – “What’s this I’m hearing? Sterling Bank sent Nigerians a ridiculous email comparing Christ’s resurrection with Agege bread. The fact that you’ve got GUTS as a content creator doesn’t mean you should go NUTS just for clout sake Biko. Let’s be guided by the Holy Spirit.”

Oloriebi @OloriebiINvogue – “Na over sabi go kill that Sterling bank social media handler. “Like agege bread he rose” wtf was that!!!”

Rokamo @RokamoBet – Dear @Sterling_Bankng, it is very insensitive to compare the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ to Agege Bread. You won’t dare this with Islam. Withdraw that message now and apologize.”

President Eniola Daniel @UnlimitedEniola – “How can a One Customer Bank be doing like a loner? Sterling Bank saying Jesus Christ rose like Agege Bread is just a big mess and it’s apology too is somehow.”

Raymond @IamTheIroko – “So no one at Sterling Bank saw how terrible this is comparing the resurrection of Jesus Christ to the rising or Agege Bread or was it deliberate to spark online conversation about Sterling Bank? Whatever it is this is very distasteful”

@renoomokri – “Sterling Bank just compare my Jesus to Agege bread “Like Agege bread, he ROSE!! Wtf is wrong with Sterling Bank”

@talky_tayo – “What is this Sterling bank Easter copy? “Like agege bread, He rose” Haa!

So much for being a Saviour.”

Juliana Olokpo – @OlokpoJuliana – “Is sterling bank now selling agege bread? Abi how is the resurrection of Christ just a trivial matter to be likened to the rising of Agege bread? Shame on Sterling Bank! What a sickening apology”

Kennykelvyn – @kennykelvyn – “Nag sterling Bank dey annoy me.. comparing my Jesus to Agege bread”

Tumininu Omo Mama @Tumssthevibe – “Is it my Jesus that Sterling Bank is comparing your Agege bread? Osalobua. Sterling_Bank has the most stupid caption for Easter. What is “Like agege bread he rose”? Mtcheeew

Olamide Tijani @LamLam_X – “How can sterling bank send a message saying “just like Agege bread, Christ rose” ?? Is Jesus a joke to you”

