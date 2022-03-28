Stephen Smith Says Will Smith’s Conduct at the Oscars Was B*llsh*t and Shameful

Stephen Smith is definitely not on cahoot with folks cheering Will Smith on over his conduct at the just concluded Oscars.

The ESPN journalist took to his Instagram page to share his thoughts on the debacle that went down after Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

Stephen stated that he never thought he would have to say this about Will being the one to ruin something for a black folk.

He noted that the first time Oscar “Best Actor” winner stained the academy, his career and black folks when he took a swing at Chris Rock and despite what anyone says, it was downright shameful. So shameful that folks had to gather to calm the “King Richard” star down.

Watch Stephen Smith share his thoughts below.

