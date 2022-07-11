Stephanie Linus and Son Melt Hearts with Adorable Mother-Son Video

Stephanie Linus and her older son, Maxwell have left folks feeling all mushy inside with their cute mother-son video.

The actress who recently welcomed her second son in the United States, shared the cute clip of her ‘big boy’ via her Instagram page on Monday afternoon.

In the video, Maxwell can be seen helping his mum groom her hair to ensure that she’s immaculate and beautiful.

Stephanie captioned the post, “My little boy wants his mama to look good. Thanks @officialmaxwelllinus. Enjoy the holidays.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...