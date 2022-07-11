Monday, July 11, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Stephanie Linus and Son Melt Hearts with Adorable Mother-Son Video

Stephanie Linus and her older son, Maxwell have left folks feeling all mushy inside with their cute mother-son video.

The actress who recently welcomed her second son in the United States, shared the cute clip of her ‘big boy’ via her Instagram page on Monday afternoon.

In the video, Maxwell can be seen helping his mum groom her hair to ensure that she’s immaculate and beautiful.

Stephanie captioned the post, “My little boy wants his mama to look good. Thanks @officialmaxwelllinus. Enjoy the holidays.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: