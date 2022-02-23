Stephanie Coker Debates the Usefulness of Bridesmaids in New Podcast

Stephanie Coker is back with a new episode of her podcast and sat down with guests to debate the usefulness of bridesmaids during a wedding ceremony.

Speaking from her personal experience, the mother of one shared her bridesmaids didn’t necessarily make things easier for her when she was getting married.

Stephanie stated that to be quite candid, they made things a little difficult and this is why some brides come off as Bridezillas b cause people supposed to help them out don’t.

From little complaints about their dresses, hairstyles, inability to do required chores like pick the money sprayed the couple and other such tasks.

Stephanie Coker added that because if her experience at her traditional wedding ceremony , she opted for the ‘no- bridesmaids’ option at her white wedding.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...