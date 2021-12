Stephanie Coker is in good spirits for the holidays as her husband, Olumide Aderinokun came through with the gifts.

The TV girl and mother of one showed off her Christmas gift from her beau in a TikTok video which she also put up on Instagram.

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun revealed that she wasn’t even expecting any gift for Christmas but her man surprised her with a Birkin bag.

“I wasn’t expecting anything, but who says no to Birkin. Thank you my love,” she captioned the post.

