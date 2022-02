Stephanie Coker Aderinokun is excited to announce that her newest baby, Me, Her and Everything Else podcast is coming soon.

The TV personality and actress shared the news on her Instagram, joyful that she is finally able to unveil the new project she has been working with for a while now.

Stephanie Coker disclosed that the first episode of the podcast will air on Wednesday, February, 9 at 17:00 GMT

