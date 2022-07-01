Stephanie Coker Aderinokun Tells Folks Not to Use Celebrity Marriages as Yardsticks

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun has come out to tell folks to desist from using celebrity marriages as yardsticks.

Reacting to the news of Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’ marriage crash, the media personality pointed out that celebrity marriages aren’t the only ones crashing, they are only the most publicised.

Coker noted that other professionals like lawyers, doctors, bankers, etc also get divorced on the regular and hence, Folsom shouldn’t let celebrity marriages inform their decision to either get married or not.

She added that her message was specifically directed at team, “my marriage will work in Jesus name.”

