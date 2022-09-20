Steph Curry to ink $1bn deal with Under Armour

NBA superstar Steph Curry and the sports brand that dresses him, Under Armour, have been together since 2013, and it seems that this partnership could be extended for a long time.

Well, this is the intention of the American brand, as they want to have a lifelong relationship with the Golden State Warriors point guard by signing a lucrative contract.

The magazine ‘Rolling Stone’, which recently published an interview with Stephen Curry, says that the superstar is close to signing a lifetime contract with Under Armour that would see him earn more than one billion dollars.

When he signed his first contract with the sports brand in 2013, he was pocketing 4m dollars per season.

In 2020 he put pen to paper on his last renewal until 2024, which will see him make 215 million dollars.

Now, the 34-year-old NBA star is in the final years of a more than successful career and his image is very appealing both on and off the court.

Under Armour are present in many sports such as football, American football, basketball, baseball, motor sports, boxing and golf, sponsoring great sportsmen including Tom Brady and Michael Phelps, as well as Curry.

