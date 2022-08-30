Stella Damasus Urges Folks Not to Fault Victims of Domestic Violence for Remaining in Relationship

Stella Damasus has shared some insights on how to deal with victims of domestic violence when you’re trying to get them out.

The actress and mother of two noted that asking these people why they are still in the relationship is a wrong approach because it compounds their problems and feeling of low self-worth.

Damasus stated that the best thing to do in trying to help these victims is to first, listen to them tell their tales, then offer to get them help either by getting law enforcement involved in their situation or getting them shelter.

Listen to her below.

