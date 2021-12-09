Stefflon Don Takes Edgy Several Notches Higher on Cover of Voir Magazine

Stefflon Don is the cover girl for the 28th issue of Voir Magazine and brought the edge in edgy to the photos.

The leading female UK rapper and performer stunned in a 3 fierce cover special for the magazine’s latest issue: Make Your Mark.

Sporting a range of edgy looks from a sheer latex too paired with black panties, long shimmering nails and fierce make up, Steff speaks on how she victoriously made her mark on the music industry and recounts her all-time favourite music artists and the surreal realisations she felt when she had the opportunities to work with them.

The shoot was photographed by Jack Alexander @jackalexanderuk, make up by Summar Rain @iservetheface, hair by @bybrittss and nails done by nail artist, Kat Kattana @kattkatana

Jyoti Matoo, @jyotivoir is Editor-in-Chief & Stylist

Check out some of the looks from the shoot.

