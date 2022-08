Stefflon Don needs to make room in her pants to accommodate her twerking if she doesn’t want a repeat of her recent experience.

The singer posted a quick story of an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction she experienced while twerking.

Stefflon Don shared the progression of events via her Instagram stories on Monday. Dressed in a white 2-piece consisting of a bandeau and pants, the mother of one had dropped it like it’s hot on the dance floor, only to end up with ripped pants a few minutes later.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...