Monday, November 14, 2022
Stefflon Don Shares Hilarious ‘Toasting’ Going Down in Her DM

Ever since Stefflon Don and Burna Boy quit their relationship, men have been trying to shoot their shot at the singer for a chance for her heart.

The mother of one shared one of the hilarious messages she has received in her DM, where a man went a little further than the rest in declaring his love for her.

Stefflon Don noted that she she receives the most random messages from. Folks but we think this was rather intentional as her ‘toaster’ performed a special song, dedicated to her alone,in the bid to win her heart.

Hear the hilarious music below.

