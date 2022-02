Stefflon Don is a Naija babe and has shared the news with her teeming fans and followers on social media.

The UK based rapper showed off the result of a DNA ancestry test she had done which proved her to be 34% Nigerian.

According to the result, Stefflon Don can also link her ancestry to other West African countries like Benin, Togo, Ivory Coast and Ghana.

“Stefflon Don is Nigerian. I want my passport. WHAT’S MY NIGERIAN NAME?” She captioned the post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...