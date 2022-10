Stefflon Don is ready for love and has quite the expectation for any new romance that might come her way.

The singer who famously dated Burna Boy for a while before their breakup earlier in the year, took to Twitter to share her hope for her new man.

Stefflon Don revealed that she wants to be so in love with a man that she drinks a cup of his sweat.

I wanna be so in love W/ a man that I drink a cup of his sweat pic.twitter.com/ViquKRIZoC — 1DON (@stefflondon) October 9, 2022

