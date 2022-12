Stefflon Don is looking to expand her brood at the right time, with the right man.

The UK-based singer got very intimate with her fans on Twitter on Wednesday, November 30, as she spilled details about her life and some of her future aspirations.

In one of her tweets, Stefflon Don revealed that she is hoping to have 2 more children.

I want 2 more kids — 1DON (@stefflondon) November 30, 2022

She already has a son from a previous relationship.

