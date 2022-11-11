Friday, November 11, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Stefflon Don, Burna Boy Throw Epic Shade At Each Other

Though their relationship has been over for about a year, Stefflon Don and Burna Boy are not done targeting each other on social media.

The former couple took to their platform of choice; TikTok and Instagram respectively, to make their feelings known.

Stefflon Don threw the first punch when she posted a TikTok video that hinted that Burna Boy is a mama’s boy. She noted that whoever her new love interest will be, has to be his own man.

 

Replying her diss, the self acclaimed African Giant took to his Instagram stories to tell her to move on.




