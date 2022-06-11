Saturday, June 11, 2022
“Stay Squared Up” Russell Wilson Claps Back at Channing Crowder as He Surprises Ciara

Russell Wilson pulled a big romantic surprise on his wife and in the same breath, delivered an epic clapback.

The NFL star surprised his Mrs who is away at work with a visit and a beautiful bouquet of flowers in hand when he pulled up on her.

In the adorable video which he shared, an excited Ciara couldn’t help but be awed at Russell’s gift and thoughtfulness as she kept saying how she she loves him. Her man also got a little bit ‘handsy’ as she covered his lady with kisses.

Russell Wilson captioned the post, “Stay Squared Up my friends,” in response to Channing Crowder who had labeled Hona square during an interview because of how much he dotes on his wife and kids.

