Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Première of Netflix’s Glamour Girls

The stars came out and shone bright on Wednesday night as they hit the red carpet for the premiere of Netlix’s newest Nollywood original, Glamour Girls.

On Tuesday however before the event, cast members like Sharon Ooja, Toke Makinwa, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Taymesan Emmanuel, and others traveled in style to the Federal Capital Territory to be on ground for the Charles Okpaleke film premiere.

They brought their best fashion foot forward, rocking chic casual looks that cannot be overlooked.

For the main event which went down on Wednesday night, June 22, Nollywood stars came dressed to the nines, keeping with the ‘Glam’ memo. See some of their looks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...