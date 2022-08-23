Star Power! Davido meets Govs Wike, Ikpeazu, Makinde and Ortom in Paris [Photo]

Award-winning Nigerian singer/songwriter, Davido, has met with some governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Paris, France.

Photos of the ‘Fia’ crooner alongside Governor Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, Okezie Ikpazu and Samuel Ortom emerged online on Monday night, 22nd August.

However, the exact date of the meeting between the politicians and Afro-pop superstar was not made known.

In one of the photos, they were captured having a dinner and it is uncertain if the meeting was a coincidence or something that has to do with the 2023 election.

Davido’s uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was recently elected Osun State Governor on the platform of the PDP with a promise to bring positive change to the state.

