Congratulations to Stan Nze!

The actor has added another accolade to his belt: he has won Best African Actor award for his role in “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” – the same role that earned him best actor at the just concluded Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards held in Lagos.

Celebrating this feat, his wrote on his Instagram: “We brought it home Fam @septimiusawards #BestAfricanActor. Still feels so unreal. I still can’t feel my body. Thank you, Jesus. Thank you #Nzerians.”

See his full post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...