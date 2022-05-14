Stan Nze Wins “Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)” at the 2022 AMVCA

Congratulations to Stan Nze!
The exceptional actor has just won the “Best Actor In a Drama (Movie/TV Series)” for his role in Rattlesnake; The Ahanna Story at the ongoing Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.
The winner in the 'Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)' category powered by @IndomieNigeria goes to Stan Nze for 'Rattlesnake'.
CLICK TO WATCH 👉🏾 https://t.co/gab6REJjPY #AMVCA8 pic.twitter.com/2sQ4YglqsS
— Africamagictv (@africamagictv) May 14, 2022
And this comes as no surprise to his fans who have followed his journey.
Check out the reveal and here’s what his fans have to say:
Congratulations Stan Nze, I absolutely enjoyed Rattlesnake. He gave everything to Ayanna.
— Kofoworola (@kofoworola_aa) May 14, 2022
Congratulations to Stan Nze on winning the AMVCA Award for the Best Actor In a Drama (Movie/TV Series) for his role in Rattlesnake; The Ahanna Story.
We are so delighted for you!
Is there any Nzerian in the house? #IgboAmaka pic.twitter.com/v8I0Oh2rKD
— Ọnụ Ndị Igbo (@VoiceOfTheEast) May 14, 2022
Stan Nze won Best Actor in Drama , Godddddd what an evening. I'm so happy. I'm emotional . See how happy he is nowww #AMVCA8 pic.twitter.com/tH7gknzuCH
— ⭐Erica's Sweet face ⭐❤💋💥🌟🌠🌤🌬 (@SeyiGod) May 14, 2022
Best actor #amvca2022 #amvca8 Stan Nze pic.twitter.com/5FRrvKIwRL
— Mercy Obidake (@MercyObidake) May 14, 2022
Congratulations Stan Nze I predicted this day and so happy to see you get the trophy. pic.twitter.com/rzoiANZnMD
— CryptoLord.eth 🍭🌍🇳🇬 (@CryptoDefiLord) May 14, 2022