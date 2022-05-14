Stan Nze Wins “Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)” at the 2022 AMVCA

Congratulations to Stan Nze!

The exceptional actor has just won the “Best Actor In a Drama (Movie/TV Series)” for his role in Rattlesnake; The Ahanna Story at the ongoing Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

The winner in the 'Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)' category powered by @IndomieNigeria goes to Stan Nze for 'Rattlesnake'. CLICK TO WATCH 👉🏾 https://t.co/gab6REJjPY #AMVCA8 pic.twitter.com/2sQ4YglqsS — Africamagictv (@africamagictv) May 14, 2022

And this comes as no surprise to his fans who have followed his journey.

Check out the reveal and here’s what his fans have to say:

Congratulations Stan Nze, I absolutely enjoyed Rattlesnake. He gave everything to Ayanna. — Kofoworola (@kofoworola_aa) May 14, 2022

Congratulations to Stan Nze on winning the AMVCA Award for the Best Actor In a Drama (Movie/TV Series) for his role in Rattlesnake; The Ahanna Story. We are so delighted for you! Is there any Nzerian in the house? #IgboAmaka pic.twitter.com/v8I0Oh2rKD — Ọnụ Ndị Igbo (@VoiceOfTheEast) May 14, 2022

Stan Nze won Best Actor in Drama , Godddddd what an evening. I'm so happy. I'm emotional . See how happy he is nowww #AMVCA8 pic.twitter.com/tH7gknzuCH — ⭐Erica's Sweet face ⭐❤💋💥🌟🌠🌤🌬 (@SeyiGod) May 14, 2022

Congratulations Stan Nze I predicted this day and so happy to see you get the trophy. pic.twitter.com/rzoiANZnMD — CryptoLord.eth 🍭🌍🇳🇬 (@CryptoDefiLord) May 14, 2022

