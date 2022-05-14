Saturday, May 14, 2022
Stan Nze Wins “Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series)” at the 2022 AMVCA

Congratulations to Stan Nze!

The exceptional actor has just won the “Best Actor In a Drama (Movie/TV Series)” for his role in Rattlesnake; The Ahanna Story at the ongoing Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

And this comes as no surprise to his fans who have followed his journey.

Check out the reveal and here’s what his fans have to say:

