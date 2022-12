Marvel is working on a Stan Lee documentary which is slated to premiere in 2023 on Disney+, on what would have been his 100th birthday.

The company shared the teaser on its Instagram, which is titled Stan Lee. “100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.”

And this comes two years after Lee died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at the age of 95.

See the teaser:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...