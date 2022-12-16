Stampede at Asake’s London Concert Leaves Folks in Critical Condition, Concert Cancelled

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Asake’s London concert at the O2 Academy Brixton was brought to an abrupt end after police shut the venue down.

According to attendees, there was chaos on Thursday night after fans without tickets, broke through the glass and tried to gain access into the concert hall.

This led to a stampede leaving a number of people critically injured and many hospitalised.

Metropolitan police on Friday said four people were critically injured as a result of the incident.

See some reactions.