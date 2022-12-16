Stampede at Asake’s London Concert Leaves Folks in Critical Condition, Concert Cancelled

Asake’s London concert at the O2 Academy Brixton was brought to an abrupt end after police shut the venue down.

According to attendees, there was chaos on Thursday night after fans without tickets, broke through the glass and tried to gain access into the concert hall.

This led to a stampede leaving a number of people critically injured and many hospitalised.

Metropolitan police on Friday said four people were critically injured as a result of the incident.

Not Asake’s fault at all, it was more people who didn’t have tickets turned up with fake tickets… #Asake #Brixton pic.twitter.com/dxDzfCEUY7 — Solomon Smith (@sollysworld) December 15, 2022

#asake got London ppl knocking each other out in front of the police, barriers and security workers being pushed over… It was a near death experience for almost everyone. Almost, because unfortunately not everyone made it out safe and sound.#o2london pic.twitter.com/dwRhMf6PKV — Seendarella 🦋 (@odubela__) December 16, 2022

Look at the mess that unfolded. All of you that forced your way in without tickets, God will deal with you. #Asake pic.twitter.com/djz8JX60jS — Shan 🌹 (@ShanDainty) December 15, 2022

