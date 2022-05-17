Stampede as Atiku bars Journalists from meeting with Plateau Delegates

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday barred journalists from a meeting he held with Plateau PDP delegates.

The former Vice President who arrived at the Plateau State PDP Secretariat at about 2pm, was visibly angered by the crowd of journalists.

Shouting fiercely, the presidential aspirant ordered all the journalists out saying he had no business with them.

“I have nothing to do with journalists. I’m here to see delegates,” he barked.

Propelled by the anger and frustration of their boss, his aides and security details unleashed an attack on reporters, causing a stampede and damaging the tripod and camera of the Channels Television crew.

Disappointed party faithful, however, wondered why the former Vice President put up such disappointing conduct during such a critical visit.

The incident comes days after Atiku came under heavy criticism for deleting his tweet condemning the murder of Deborah Samuel, a 200L student of Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto.

Nigerians frowned at what they termed un-presidential action in the face of a crisis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...