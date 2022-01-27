SS1 Student nabbed for wearing charms to school

A Secondary School One student identified as Bankole Kamoli has been arrested for wearing an amulet popularly known as ‘igbadi’ to school.

The student of Alapoti High School in Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State was arrested by the men of the Ogun State-owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps.

Kamoli who was arrested on Tuesday evening was also found guilty of smoking, drinking, gambling, and committing other criminal activities while putting on his school uniform.

The picture of Kamoli wearing the spiritual amulet has gone viral on the Internet since his arrest.

However, the school’s principal, Mrs Orenuga F B, insisted that Kamoli was “no longer a student of the school because he was not available with his parents to sign the undertaking form as directed by the state government,” she said.

Confirming Kamoli’s arrest, the Commander of Ogun State So -Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo said, “Bankole Kamoli is with the men of So-Safe Corps in Ado Odo Ota”.

When contacted for reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the police command had yet to be briefed on the development.

ThePunch

