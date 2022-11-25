“Squid Game” Star Oh Young Soo Indicted On Charges Of Indecent Assault

“Squid Game” actor Oh Young Soo has been indicted on charges of indecent assault, Soompi is reporting.

Per the outlet, Seongnam authorities indicted Oh Young Soo without detention the day before on charges of indecent assault. He is accused of inappropriately touching a woman’s body in mid-2017.

The unnamed victim filed a complaint in December 2021 and the related documents with the opinion of the indictment were forwarded to higher authorities in February 2022. The case began lingering April, with the victim appealing to the police.

The actor himself denied the allegations.

Oh Young Soo commented via JTBC, “I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.”

The case has now been transferred to trial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...