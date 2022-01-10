Squid Game Star, O Yeong-su Becomes First Korean to Win Golden Globes

O Yeong-su nabbed his first ever Golden Globes on Sunday night, January 9, 2022, making him the first Korean to win the prestigious award.

The Squid Game” star made history when he beat beat other contenders such as, Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”), Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”) and Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) to take home the Best Supporting Actor in Television trophy.

The victory of the 77-year-old South Korean star, who plays Oh II-nam, also known as Player 001, in the hit Netflix series, was announced at a private ceremony streamed online with no celebrity presenters and no speeches.

Organizers previously announced that this year’s Golden Globes would be a scaled-down affair following controversy over a lack of diversity among Hollywood Foreign Press Association membership and other ethical questions related to financial benefits.

“O Yeong-su wins Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series, or Television Movie! While O Yeong-su is a respected stage actor in his native South Korea, his Globe nod is his first ever nomination in a major awards show,” the Golden Globes.

His win marks the first time a Korean TV drama or actor has been nominated and won a Golden Globe.

Back in October, Netflix confirmed the show was its “biggest-ever series at launch” following its debut on September 17.

In the wake of the drama’s massive success, Hwang and Netflix confirmed that there are discussions about a second season but that one had not yet been confirmed.

