Spotify Has Now Removed Neil Young’s Music Over Joe Rogan’s Podcast Row

Spotify has honored Neil Young’s request by removing all his songs from their platform.

Recall that Young wrote a letter to his management team and record label demanding that they remove his music from Spotify because of popular conservative podcaster, Joe Rogan.

“I first learned of this problem by reading that 200 plus doctors had joined forces, taking on the dangerous life-threatening COVID falsehoods found in Spotify programming. Most of the listeners hearing the unfactual, misleading and false COVID information on Spotify are 24 years old, impressionable and easy to swing to the wrong side of the truth. These young people believe Spotify would never present grossly unfactual information. They unfortunately are wrong. I knew I had to try to point that out.,” he wrote, per Pitchfork.

He continued: “All my music is available on Spotify, being sold to these young people, people who believe what they are hearing because it is on Spotify, and people like me are supporting Spotify by presenting my music there. I realized I could not continue to support Spotify life threatening misinformation to the music loving public.”

Joe Rogan is famous for his misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines which he tells on The Joe Rogan Experience. Rolling Stone adds that last month, 270 doctors, physicians, and science educators signed an open letter asking Spotify to stop spreading Rogan’s baseless claims.

Well, Spotify listened and removed Young’s catalogue from the popular streamer.

“We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users,” the spokesperson for Spotify stated. “With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon.”

