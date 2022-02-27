Spotify Celebrates 1 Year In Nigeria With 20,935 Songs

One year ago, music streaming giant, Spotify, was launched in 40+ new markets across the continent, including Nigeria.

This is as 20,935 songs have been added to the Spotify platform by various creators since the launch of the music streaming platform in the country.

In the last 365 days, Nigerian music lovers are discovering more music, local artists are finding a megaphone for their work and Nigerian genres are getting exported across the globe.

As Nigerians have become more familiar with Spotify, they have used the platform more – and broadened their tastes.

Since launch, the average number of artists streamed per user has grown by 60 percent and Nigerian music fans have created 1.3 million user-generated playlists.

Below is a breakdown of how Nigerians have listened for the past year:

Nigerian artists dominated the local music scene, with artists such as WizKid, Burna Boy, DaVido, Buju (now known as BNXN), and Olamide topping the list of five most-streamed local artists.

Some local artists have found a megaphone for their work, and the top exported local artists are Ckay, followed by WizKid, then Burna Boy. Tems is the fourth top exported local artist and Mr. Eazi rounds off the top five.

Coming in as the most-streamed song in Nigeria is Fireboy DML’s Peru, followed by Monalisa by Lojay and Sarz, then Feeling by Buju and LADIPOE in third.

Omah Lay’s Understand was the fourth most streamed track, with High by Adekunle Gold closing off the top five local songs.

Of the 10 exported songs, nine are collaborations with local and international hitmakers – proof that Nigerian music is attracting worldwide popularity.

Love Nwantiti by CKay is the top exported song, followed by Essence, a collaboration between WizKid and Tems.

Next is a remix of Love Nwantiti and Essence by CKay and WizKid with international artists such as Justin Bieber, DJ Yo, and Axel.

Since its launch, there have been 20,935 songs added to the Spotify platform by creators.

This places Nigeria as the country with the second most streams after Pakistan, with Kenya third in the ranking.

On user-generated playlists, the Spotify playlist that Nigerians showed the most love is Hot Hits Naija, which really portrays the fact that Nigerians love homegrown music.

Lagos, the entertainment capital of Nigeria, is still living up to its title as the top city where Nigerians streamed from. Other cities are Kano, FCT, Niger, and Rivers.

Goya Menor claimed the top spot on the list of emerging artists, while the most popular local genre is Afropop from Nigeria.

Worldwide, Nigerian music is growing in popularity, too. Data on local genres being exported across the globe reveals that 30 percent of the Nigerian Alte genre is being streamed in the US, with a growth of more than 200 percent over the past year.

Additionally, over 40 percent of Afropop from Nigeria is streamed in the US, UK and France.

The full breakdown of the top lists is below:

Most streamed Nigerian artists: WizKid, Burna Boy, DaVido, Buju, Olamide, Fireboy DML, Joeboy, Tems, Rema, and Omah Lay.

Songs: Peru – Fireboy DML; Monalisa – Lojay, Sarz; Feeling – Buju, LADIPOE; Understand – Omah Lay; High – Adekunle Gold; Bounce – Ruger; Bloody Samaritan – Ayra Starr; Outside – Buju! Sip – Joeboy and Holy Father – Mayorkun, Victony

Top exported Nigerian artists: Ckay, WizKid, Burna Boy, Tems, Mr. Eazi; DaVido, Rema, Joeboy, Fireboy DML, and Omah Lay

Top exported Nigerian songs: Love Nwantiti – CKay; Essence – WizKid, Tems; Love Nwantiti – CKay, DJ Yo, AX’EL; Essence – Justin Bieber, Tems, WizKid; Love Nwantiti – CKay, Joeboy, Kuami Eugene; Love Nwantiti – Ckay, ElGrandeToto! Location – Burna Boy, Dave! Nobody – DJ Neptune, Joeboy, Mr. Eazi! Loved By You – Burna Boy, Justin Bieber; Falling For You – Blaq Jerzee, Harmonize, Mr. Eazi.

Emerging/breakout artists: Goya Menor; Mizzle; Lojay; Psycho YP; SGaWD; Jaywillz; Ria Sean; Victony; Dai Verse; Soundz

Top locally-curated Spotify playlists: Hot Hits Naija; African Heat; Gbedu; Traffic Jams Naija; Today’s Top Hits; Afropop Party Dey; Bubblin; New Music Friday Naija and Afro Party Anthem.

