Sports Minister Dare hosts new Eagles coach Peseiro

Nigeria’s Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, on Wednesday received the new Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro.

Peseiro was in attendance with officials of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

This is the first meeting between Dare and Peseiro following the Portuguese’s appointment to the helm of the three-time African champions.

Peseiro will be looking to make an impression on the pitch when the Super Eagles do battle with Sierra Leone in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.

