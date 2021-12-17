Spike Lee Signs Multi-Year Partnership Deal With Netflix

Spike Lee will continue to bring us new work from the stables of the giant streamer, Netflix.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker and streaming company signed a multi-year creative partnership deal that will officially begin in January. And with this, Lee will produce and direct a number of narrative projects funded by Netflix as their way of supporting his “ongoing mission to develop new talent and increase representation in the entertainment industry.”

He had worked with Netflix on a number of projects, including the film Da 5 Bloods and the TV scripted series She’s Gotta Have It.

Lee expressed excitement over the deal while thanking Netflix executives: CEO Ted Sarandos, head of global film Scott Stuber, and VP of original film Tendo Nagenda.

“There is no better way for me and my company Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks to begin the new year than renew our partnership with Ted, Scott, and Tendo—da fearless leaders of Netflix,” he said in a statement. “Besides my joints, we together will focus on the new diverse storytellers, YOUTH MUST BE SERVED. And dat’s da truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.”

We can’t wait!

