Spiderman: No Way Home Surpasses Avatar, Becomes Third Highest Earning U.S Movie

Spiderman: No Way Home just hit another major milestone as it has become the third highest earning U.S movie of all times.

The Marvel and Sony’s massive hit starring Tom Holland has knocked James Cameron’s 2009 movie Avatar from the No. 3 spot for biggest domestic release ever, according to Variety.

No Way Home surpassed Avatar on Monday, earning another $1 million at the box office, with its total haul coming to $760.9 million at the domestic box office since its December release. Avatar stands at $760.5M.