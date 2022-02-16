Spiderman: No Way Home Surpasses Avatar, Becomes Third Highest Earning U.S Movie

Spiderman: No Way Home just hit another major milestone as it has become the third highest earning U.S movie of all times.
The Marvel and Sony’s massive hit starring Tom Holland has knocked James Cameron’s 2009 movie Avatar from the No. 3 spot for biggest domestic release ever, according to Variety.
No Way Home surpassed Avatar on Monday, earning another $1 million at the box office, with its total haul coming to $760.9 million at the domestic box office since its December release. Avatar stands at $760.5M.
Back in January, No Way Home was the No. 1 film at the box office for the sixth weekend after its arrival. Upon its debut, it saw the third-largest domestic opening ever, collecting $253 million during its first weekend to eclipse 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which had a $247.8M opening.
However, there is quite a big difference between No Way Home and the second highest-grossing domestic release. 2019’s Avengers: Endgame has pulled in almost $100 million more, with $858M at the No. 2 spot, and 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens reigns supreme with $936M.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the sixth-highest grossing movie ever at the international box office with $1.8 billion. Avatar has still out-earned Spider-Man globally, living in the $2 billion club alongside Endgame, Titanic, The Force Awakens, and Avengers: Infinity War.
No Way Home has garnered the most money since the pandemic, earning three times more than the next highest-grossing pandemic film, fellow MCU entry Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which brought in $224 million.