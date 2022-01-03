‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Rakes in Over $600 Million in the US, and Over $1.37 Billion Worldwide

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to rake un top bucks across the world.

According to Complex, the latest installment in the Spider-Man franchise made an extra $52.7 million over the New Year’s holiday weekend in the United States, making it a total of $609 million in the US alone.

Variety reports that it is now the 10th highest-earning domestic release of all-time, and may surpass Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Avengers, which are currently eighth and ninth, respectively.

And with this milestone, it has now made $1.37 billion worldwide, the top-grossing Sony release ever, and the 12th biggest movie ever.

Congrats to Zendaya and Tom Holland!

