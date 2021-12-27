Spider-Man: No Way Home Makes Over $1 Billion at the Box Office

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is a global phenomenon as the latest installment in the Marvel franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home cruised past the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office on Sunday, December 26.

This development has made it the highest-grossing movie of the pandemic-rattled year, according to Sony Pictures Entertainment.

“No Way Home” hurtled to that financial milestone after just two weeks in multiplexes. The superhero smash has netted $467.3 million from North American theaters and $587.1 million more from international markets, the studio said.

The movie easily conquered the three-day holiday weekend in North America, too, grossing about $81 million from 4,336 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Peter Parker’s climb to the top of the box-office charts came even as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread rapidly across the U.S., raising new concerns about indoor activities.

The film has sprinted past “even the most ambitious expectations and amid the headwinds presented by the omicron variant,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, which tracks box office data.

The last film to reach $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales was “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (2019), according to Comscore.

“No Way Home” is the third chapter in the cycle of Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland and Zendaya. The latest installment features a supporting turn from Benedict Cumberbatch as the Marvel sorcerer Doctor Strange.

The series is a collaboration between the Disney-owned powerhouse Marvel Studios and Sony, which owns film rights to the Spider-Man character.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in cinemas on December 17.

