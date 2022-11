Rose Charities, Reach A Hand Uganda, and TAG Studios under Talent Africa Group have

collaborated on a musical project dubbed “TEKAWO ENJAWULO”.

The music project funded by Rose Charities is dedicated to raising awareness about Sexual and gender-based Violence(SGBV) and its effects on young Ugandan girls.

The project also offers actions girls can take when they experience SGBV.

