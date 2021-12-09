Sperm Donor: Tayo Faniran Says Nobody Wants

Tayo Faniran has weighed in on the “sperm donor” conversation and the many “theories” and “hot takes” surrounding it since circumstances surrounding the birth of Ini Edo’s daughter made the news.

While some have argued that a random donor would lead to future complications around issues of identity for the kids conceived this way, others have maintained that it’s all the same as some men are no better than just donating genetic material.

The Big Brother Africa alum shared his thoughts on the conversation, stating that whether random or not, no one wants sperm from a useless man.

He so went further to add that a woman with “no glorifying reputation” wouldn’t get a “fantastic” man to give her his sperm either.

“If you are a useless man, nobody would want your sperm, and a woman with no glorifying reputation will not be receiving sperm from a fantastic donor,” he said.

