 Spence unifies welterweight titles with 10th round KO of Ugas

Welterweight champ Errol Spence Jr. made quite the statement in Saturday’s homecoming bout with a tenth round stoppage of Yordenis Ugas.

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) extended his control as the power player at 147 pounds by unifying his WBC and IBF titles with the WBA belt from Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) in a thrilling 10th-round TKO of his game opponent inside an electric AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

A native of nearby Desoto, the 32-year-old Spence traded huge shots throughout at close range as he looked to make a statement against the brave Ugas, who wobbled Spence in Round 6 with a flurry of shots that knocked out his mouthpiece. To Spence’s credit, he never went down and he went on to swell the right eye of Ugas shut, forcing referee Laurence Cole to stop the fight at 1:44 of Round 10 on the advice of the ringside doctor.

“I didn’t have any doubts at all. I believed in myself 100% and trained 100%,” Spence said. “I didn’t want a tune-up fight or someone I knew I could beat. I wanted someone who would bring out the best in me and Ugas did that.

Spence, who fought with a dogged determination throughout while pushing an insane pace, outlanded Ugas by a margin of 216 to 96, according to ShoStats. He also landed 40% of his power shots.

After the victory, in what was just the 12th title unification bout in welterweight history, Spence didn’t hesitate in letting it be known he wants WBO champion Terence Crawford next for the undisputed championship.

“Everybody knows who I want next, I want Terence Crawford next,” Spence said. “That’s the fight that I want.”

