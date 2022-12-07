Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Speaking from Experience, Simi Warns Folks Against Marrying People from Ikotun

Simi has released a PSA to all who will bother to listen, regarding the location to choose from when it comes to marriage.

Speaking from her personal experience, the songstress and mother of one, warned others against marrying folks from the Ikotun part of Lagos.

Simi took to her Instagram stories to share this useful information, noting that folks from Ikotun (like her husband, Adekunle Gold) will always ruin your pranks.

She wrote; “Before you marry someone from Ikotun, know that they will spoil your pranks. Then decide if you want to proceed.”

